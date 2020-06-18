Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Mackay music teacher charged with child grooming

Ashley Pillhofer
18th Jun 2020 7:22 AM | Updated: 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY music teacher has been charged after allegedly grooming a young child.

Police have charged the 39-year-old man with one count each of grooming a child under the age of 16 and using the internet to procure an indecent act along with two counts of indecent treatment.

A statement from the Queensland Police said the man was self employed and allegedly committed the offences during private music lessons at a home studio in Mackay.

More stories:

COLD CASE: Plea for answers 'before it is too late'

'He's got a knife: officers killed in the line of duty

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

He used social media to advertise his music business.

"Police are asking anyone who may have any further information regarding the offences or possible related matters to come forward," a Queensland Police spokespersons said.

He is expected to face the Mackay Magistrates Court on August 17.

Investigations are continuing.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or you can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Quote this reference number: QP2001248092.

More Stories

mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brother faces court over damaged vehicles

        premium_icon Brother faces court over damaged vehicles

        Crime Man booted his sister’s car and smashed a windscreen in what started as a family squabble in the driveway.

        Businesses urged to get in quick on COVID recovery funds

        premium_icon Businesses urged to get in quick on COVID recovery funds

        Money Govt opens second round of coronavirus recovery grants

        Wivenhoe water security project almost ‘shovel ready’

        premium_icon Wivenhoe water security project almost ‘shovel ready’

        Rural The project to pipe water from Wivenhoe Dam to the region’s farms could be a...

        Five-year-old angler reels in 51cm yellowbelly

        premium_icon Five-year-old angler reels in 51cm yellowbelly

        Fishing An up and coming fisherman has snagged his first ever yellowbelly.