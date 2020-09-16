Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Matilda Internet director Leon Cuzzilla. Picture: supplied
Matilda Internet director Leon Cuzzilla. Picture: supplied
Business

Mackay business shares slice of BHP’s $33 billion

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
15th Sep 2020 6:02 PM | Updated: 16th Sep 2020 5:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MACKAY internet business is grateful to be one of many local suppliers reaping the benefits of BHP's $33 billion economic contribution to Australia this year.

In Queensland, the mining giant paid $919 million in taxes and royalties during the 2020 financial year, according to its Economic Contribution Report.

The company also boosted its Australian workforce by more than 5000 to about 45,000 employees and contractors in FY20.

Mackay-based Matilda Internet has been supplying iPads and iPad accessories to BHP through the Local Buying Program since 2016.

More stories:

Mackay business back from voluntary administration

Mackay man's invention has global success in just 12 months

Secret behind CBD salon's huge growth

Director Leon Cuzzilla said he was appreciative of the opportunities provided to his business.

"We've never seen a program like this in the 42 years we have owned small businesses in mining communities," Mr Cuzzilla said.

"During some tough months, 40 per cent of our business came from BHP sales."

BMA asset president James Palmer said the company was focused on the helping and supporting the communities it operated in and keeping operations running safely.

"We will continue to invest in Queensland, employ and train Queenslanders and support our Queensland suppliers and communities," Mr Palmer said.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

In Australia, BHP paid US$7.8 billion to suppliers and US$2.8 billion in payments to employees last financial year.

bestofmackay bhp economic contribution mackay businesses mackay business news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Creative border jumper couldn’t fool police

        Premium Content Creative border jumper couldn’t fool police

        News “WE DON’T know how he got across. He could have got a lift with a truck or swam across but it would have been a cold swim.”

        Hwy upgrades to start within 100 days of election: Candidate

        Premium Content Hwy upgrades to start within 100 days of election: Candidate

        Politics ONE Lockyer candidate has made a massive promise to the electorate that vital...

        Lowood teen swindles $250 with Facebook marketplace scam

        Premium Content Lowood teen swindles $250 with Facebook marketplace scam

        Crime A WOMAN agreed to sell her boyfriend’s motorbike to a stranger but cut all contact...

        One new case as Ipswich residents asked to stay vigilant

        Premium Content One new case as Ipswich residents asked to stay vigilant

        News There is good news for the residents of a Laidley aged care facility where a staff...