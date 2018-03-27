Menu
Login
Sport

Bee almost sinks Horton’s Games campaign

Mack Horton after winning the mens 400m freestyle final.
Mack Horton after winning the mens 400m freestyle final.
by Emma Greenwood

A TINY bee has almost achieved what the world's best swimmers have been unable to - stopping Mack Horton in his tracks ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The Olympic champion arrived at pre-Games staging camp in Brisbane on Sunday with a protective sleeve on his right arm after being stung by a bee in training last Thursday.

"I got stung by a bee the other day in training and my whole arm has blown up," Horton said.

"My tricep doesn't exist anymore, my elbow doesn't exist anymore."

While he hasn't been officially tested, Horton assumes his reaction means he could be allergic to the insects, with his training regimen now including sweeping the area for buzzing hazards.

"I put my arm up on the edge (of the pool) during the main set sucking in oxygen and it's gone bang!" he said of the sting.

Mack Horton in action during the Commonwealth Games trials.
Mack Horton in action during the Commonwealth Games trials.

"I assume (I'm allergic) now. I haven't been tested but this pretty much says yes.

"And because I don't have my glasses on (while I'm training), I'm really cautious now and looking out everywhere just in case."

Bee stings aside, Horton has been concentrating on putting the final touches to his preparations for his three individual events.

While he flagged dropping the 200m from his schedule immediately after trials, Horton quickly reconsidered and will compete in the event, as well as the 400m and 1500m freestyle.

"It was a pretty easy (decision).

Chris Goulding, Mack Horton and Melissa Tapper unveiling the Australian uniforms. Picture: Jason Edwards
Chris Goulding, Mack Horton and Melissa Tapper unveiling the Australian uniforms. Picture: Jason Edwards

"(Swimming the individual 200m at the Games) hadn't even crossed my mind when I was swimming it at trials," said Horton, who entered the event to ensure he sealed a relay swim.

"That's why when I got out I was like, am I doing it or am I not?

"But once I spoke to (coach) Craig (Jackson), I was like, 'what am I doing?'.

"I'd like to get better at the 200m.

"The 200m (is primarily) for the relay and it's just nice to have a fast 200m time.

"It's going to help everything else as well, it's going to help the 400m, it'll help everything."

Topics:  bee sting commonwealth games 2018 mack horton swimming

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Blueprint to strengthen Queensland's biosecurity announced at Grantham.

Queen's Baton Relay is the chance to highlight local heroes

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Local heroes will carry the baton through Gatton on Thursday.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

Local Partners