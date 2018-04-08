Machinery called in as fire crews investigate Spicers' blaze

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at Spicers Hidden Vale, Grandchester.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at Spicers Hidden Vale, Grandchester. Tim Panitz

OWNERS of Spicers Hidden Vale have pledged to rebuild after a devastating fire ripped through part of the retreat on Saturday afternoon.

Queensland Police have declared the cause of the blaze is not suspicious, with a combustion event in the restaurant ceiling believed to be the ignition source.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service investigators will attend the scene this morning.

An emergency service spokesman said machinery would be used to remove the collapsed roof.

Managers of the luxurious retreat took to Facebook on Saturday night to confirm the devastation.

"We can confirm that a fire broke out late this afternoon at Spicers Hidden Vale," the post read.

"Everyone is ok and we are working with emergency services."

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the restaurant and reception areas, with the accommodation and other facilities undamaged.

"Rest assured we will rebuild and will be up and running ASAP," Spicers Group said.

"Fortunately, we have a range of facilities at the retreat.

"Thank you to our guests and team, our community and to the local and state fire brigades."

Fire crews received the first reports of a structure fire about 4.15pm on Saturday.

It was brought under control with units remaining at the scene until 11.50pm dampening down hotspots.

The damage prompted an outpouring of emotion from the community.

"To Andrea, Ash, Kirsty and the entire amazing team we're thinking of you," Tanya Mathers wrote.

"We're feeling for the new family married today."

Bainesy Smalls was glad the team was okay.

"I absolutely love visiting there and will be sure to support you guys once you're back up and running," he wrote.

"We know you would have gone above and beyond. Sending love and a speedy recovery."