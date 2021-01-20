Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Machete, boomerang used in CBD ‘disturbance’

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, Crime Reporter
20th Jan 2021 7:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

NT POLICE are investigating an incident in which a trio attacked each other with a slew of weapons, including a machete and boomerang.

The incident occurred at 11.30am yesterday in Alice Springs.

In a statement, police said they were working to identify those involved and confirmed weapons had been used in the disturbance.

Police have seized the weapons after they were discarded during the incident.

St John Ambulance attended, however, the spokeswoman was unable to say whether paramedics treated anyone at the Bath St scene.

A spokeswoman for the Alice Springs Hospital said no one had been admitted in relation to the incident.

 

 

 

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Machete, boomerang used in CBD 'disturbance'

More Stories

Show More
alice springs boomerang crime machete

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Broken face’ tooth ache leads to ‘completely stupid’ act

        Premium Content ‘Broken face’ tooth ache leads to ‘completely stupid’ act

        Crime The man’s toothache was so bad, he had a “smoke” when a mate offered him a different solution to pain killers.

        New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        Premium Content New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        News Queensland is on track to be mask-free from Friday

        FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        New major supermarket to open at Plainland by end of year

        New major supermarket to open at Plainland by end of year

        News A major supermarket will open a store at Plainland Crossing, delivering local jobs.