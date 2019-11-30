Macca’s ‘hack’ divides the internet

The fast food chain claims this is the ultimate way to eat your meal, but not everyone is lovin’ it.

We've all enjoyed a burger and fries from McDonald's by opening up the burger box and placing the fries on the other side to create an instant plate.

Now, the fast-food chain has gone one step further with their meal hack ideas and this time it involves the drink too.

All you need is a burger meal. Picture: iStock

THE ONE HANDED MEAL HACK

The four-step hack was shared on McDonald's' Instagram and goes something like this:

Step 1: Order a burger meal with fries and drink. Nuggets can also work, but ensure it comes in the burger or nugget box (not a packet).

Step 2: Flip the burger lid and place it on top of the drink with the straw in between the fold of the box.

Step 3: Fill the empty side of the box with your fries (as we normally would do).

Step 4: Enjoy your meal with your instant table resting on your drink.

"Fancy a one-handed meal? Simply unfold your burger box to make a fries tray, then perch it on your soft drink. Easy as," the caption to the post reads.

A diagram illustrating the one handed hack. Picture: Instagram.

THE INTERNET HAS THEIR SAY

Yes, it's quite possibly the most ridiculous hack we've ever seen. And while Maccas thinks it's pure genius, boating no hammer, screws or allen keys are required to create the restaurant masterpiece, the internet is divided.

Some McDonald's fans were impressed.

"Mind blown," wrote one follower, while others claimed they already do it.

"I already figured this out sorry," one shared. Another added: "I've been doing this for ages."

Others weren't quite convinced it was exactly a hack worth doing.

"Putting hot food on top of a cold drink ain't a good idea," one shared.

"Imagine going to your nearest maccas and you saw a person do that," another laughed.

The hack will only work with a burger box. Picture: istock

While many were quick to diss the "hack", some diners have actually tried it for themselves - unsuccessfully.

"My burger just fell on the ground … screw you," one disgruntled diner wrote.

Others added: "Mine fell. Don't do it you will have to buy another one" and "If u lift the burger up … the fries are dropping on the ground."

I guess we just need to try it for ourselves. All of the Big Macs please, Uber Eats driver!

