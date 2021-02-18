MacCallum’s alleged drug supplier charged by CCC

THE state's corruption watchdog has charged two more people as part of an ongoing probe into high-profile Gold Coast law firm Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers.

The firm's well-known director, Campbell MacCallum, was this year charged with money laundering, fraud and drugs charges by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC).

They came after a 16-month investigation into the firm.

Two of his former clients were yesterday charged by the CCC as part of the ongoing investigation dubbed Operation Jackal.

A 57-year-old Rockhampton man, understood to be one of MacCallum's former clients, has been charged with one count of money laundering.

It is alleged he paid for legal bills with cash that was the proceeds of serious criminal offending.

He is expected to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 3.

A 31-year-old man from Nerang, also previously legally represented by MacCallum, was on Tuesday served with a notice to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on March 17.

He has been charged with two counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

The Bulletin understands he allegedly supplied cocaine to MacCallum.

As part of the CCC probe MacCallum was also charged with possessing dangerous drugs in July after CCC officers raided his home.

MacCallum's partner Nicole Anne Crisp, 38, from Burleigh Heads, was also served a notice to appear to face four counts of possessing a dangerous drug as part of the CCC operation.

In March last year, one of the firm's former employees, Shaune Irving, was also charged with perjury and making a false statement. Irving was charged in October with money laundering and stealing.

Three other Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers clients, including alleged Mongols bikie Harley Barbaro, were this year charged by the CCC with perjury.

MacCallum on Wednesday declined to comment on the allegations against him.

He told the Bulletin following his last court appearance he was taking things "one step at a time".

"I will let the justice system do it's work," he said.

"In the meantime, I'm 100 per cent focused on looking after our clients and the team at Moloney MacCallum.

"I'm grateful to everyone in particular my family, close friends and counsel for their love and support".

