Ma Ma Creek Students engineer own bike track

CRUISING: Ma Ma Creek student Teejay puts his new skills into practice on the schools new bike track, followed by Jakobi and bike coach Darren Rolf.

BEING ABLE to design a school bike track is something most students don't get the opportunity to do.

But as a reward for their good behaviour, the lucky students of Ma Ma Creek Primary School were given the go-ahead to design their very own bike track, and to top it off, the students have just completed a cycling course.

With the six week program finishing last Friday, all 16 students were able to practice their new skills on the 1 km loop track built into the school oval.

Student Teejay, 10, said he loved the windiness of the track.

"I love riding on it and getting to ride my bike more,” he said

"The lessons have been so much fun.”

Principal Maree Rosier said the idea was planted after the school needed a behaviour plan put in place.

"We had some trouble with some quite extreme behaviours so we immediately designed a behaviour plan and set goals so the kids could work towards them,” she said.

Ms Rosier said all of the students had a role in designing the track.

"They all went down and talked about where and what they wanted,” she said.

”It was an exercise in maths, we ended up with a plan of the area and they marked the trees in - working around the trees and worked in the concrete pipe.

"Then we got John Pinnell from Adare Bike track to help us and then Mark Kenny built it for us.”

Because some of the students had never been on a bike before, Ms Rosier decided to reward them further with the cycling program.

"Through Sporting Schools we were able to get a grant to have a cycling coach come to the school once a week,” she said.

Ms Rosier thanked the Ma Ma Creek community for generously donating bikes and bike parts to the school.

"That support has been great, we are at varying stages of getting them all working,” she said.