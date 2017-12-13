Ma Ma Creek Garden to grow community connections

PLANTING FUTURE SEEDS: Ma Ma creek local Trevor Neumann plants pumpkin seeds with student in the new community garden.

PLANTING FUTURE SEEDS: Ma Ma creek local Trevor Neumann plants pumpkin seeds with student in the new community garden. Francis Witsenhuysen

IN HOPES to bridge the "generational gap” between students and elders a community garden has officially opened at Ma Ma Creek State School.

Principal Maree Rosier said the fruit, vegie and herb garden would offer a fun and interactive way for students to connect with older members of the community.

"We've noticed there is a little bit of a breakdown between the older and younger generations,” Ms Rosier said.

"This garden provides an opportunity for the interaction that builds the connection that creates communities.”

Ms Rosier said a garden was a natural choice for a farming community.

"We hope all will feel welcome to come and potter, to harvest a bit for the evening's dinner, to weed, to water and to chat,” she said.

The garden was made possible through the School P&C gaining a grant from Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

The garden was officially opened by mayor Tanya Milligan, who planted rosemary with the students.

"It's the little stuff that's the important stuff,” Cr Milligan said.

"Ma Ma Creek may be a small community but never underestimate the value of a small community.

"I know some larger towns where people aren't as connected as what they are here, which is a bit sad especially when you need a hand from a neighbour.

"This garden is the perfect way to help those connections grow.”

All materials used to build the garden were sourced locally or donated by local businesses.

"We can't thank every one who was involved enough,” Ms Rosier said.