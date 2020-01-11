M1 closed in both directions after fuel tanker rollover

EMERGENCY services crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a truck on the M1 at Helensvale that has closed the motorway in both directions.

Police have declared an emergency situation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said critical care and high acuity response unit paramedics treated five people who were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, including a 21-year-old woman who was covered in fuel.

Police have declared an emergency situation following a fuel tanker rollover on the M1 at Helensvale. Image: supplied

The woman was rushed to hospital under lights and sirens in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the tanker, a 25-year-old man, had no reported injuries, while a two other men in their 20s were also uninjured.

A webcam showing traffic backed up at Exit 60 on the M1 following the crash.

A female in her 20s suffered a knock to her head but is in a stable condition.

#Update - Please avoid M1 southbound as lanes are currently blocked due to crash at #Helensvale pic.twitter.com/j2MgyfK4HK — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 11, 2020

The incident has also thrown Magic Millions day on the Gold Coast into chaos.

Stewards elected to move the meeting back one race with the Magic Millions Fillies and Mares starting 45 minutes late.

A float carrying Magic Millions 3YO Guineas favourite Alligator Blood and rival runner Star Surprise was among those held up for several hours. Magic Millions 2YO Classic hopefuls Dusty Tycoon. Kavak, and Euphoric Summer were also held up.

There was a further problem when the float carrying another Magic Millions Classic contender Gotta Kiss broke down.

Chief steward Peter Chadwick said he had been in contact with various trainers and there was no choice but to put the meeting back.

"We have to be fair to everybody and we've even tried to arrange a police escort," Chadwick said.

A Google Maps screen shot taken at 12.25pm showing traffic backing up following the crash at Helensvale.

Southbound traffic is being diverted on Gold Coast Hwy at Helensvale (exit 62), however drivers are urged to take an earlier exit if possible, and authorities warn southbound lanes could remain closed "for hours".

One motorist reported it taking two hours to travel from Eight Mile Plains to Helensvale.

Motorists intending to travel on the Pacific Motorway on the Gold Coast are urged to delay travel, take an alternate route or expect significant delays.