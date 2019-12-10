Menu
NO CALL: Christopher O'Connell told police he had sorted out his sper suspension but, when they checked, they discovered he was lying.
Lying to the cops has consequences, one driver discovered

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
9th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
WHEN he was caught driving when he shouldn't have been, Christopher O'Connell's first instinct was to lie.

Pulled over on the Warrego Highway for driving while sper suspended, O'Connell told police he had dealt with his suspension that morning and would have been in the clear.

Instead of letting the 31-year-old man drive off, police called SPER to check if what they had been told was true.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard it was not.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said when police contacted SPER, they found O'Connell had not sorted out his debt that morning.

"Police phoned SPER and it was reported the defendant had not contacted SPER and that the suspension still applied," Sgt Molinaro said.

Facing court, O'Connell pleaded guilty to the charge of driving while Sper suspended.

He was fined $250, disqualified from driving for one month and his conviction was recorded.

