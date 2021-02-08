Luxury tower planned for controversial tree site

A MAJOR developer has unveiled plans for a high-end luxury tower in Burleigh on the site linked to a controversial attempt to remove a historic Norfolk Pine.

Allure Property Corporation has filed plans with the Gold Coast City Council for a 17-storey apartment project on the corner of Second Avenue and The Esplanade at Burleigh Heads.

Construction of the tower, 88 Burleigh, is expected to begin in late 2021 if approved by the council.

Artist impression of 88 Burleigh , a 17-level tower in Burleigh.

It will feature 27 three-bedroom units, with just two per floor, all of which will be 200 sqm or more.

The development application comes more than a week after the Gold Coast City Council voted to protect the area's second-largest Norfolk pine which was in the process of being stripped back and removed.

The rarely granted vegetation protection order means the damaged tree, among others in the area, cannot be removed.

The tower at night.

Allure purchased the 809 sqm site for $13 million, with the tower designed by Gold Coast firm DBI.

DBI managing director Raith Anderson said the project had been designed with the downsizer market in mind.

"Market trends at the moment favour high-end 'sky home' style offerings in premium locations, and this design has all the hallmarks of a classically luxurious Gold Coast address," he said.

The outdoor shower area.

"We are aiming to attract local downsizers seeking a superior lifestyle, we also expect to draw significant interest from interstate buyers looking to take advantage of the unrivalled location on one of Australia's most iconic beaches with everything that Burleigh Heads has to offer.

"We have designed this building as a living and breathing extension of the beautiful beachfront location."

There will be a residents' club on the ground level with lounge, kitchen and bar facilities with views across the park to Burleigh beach.

Mr Anderson said the tower would have a "green streak"

"The base of the building showcases cascading subtropical seaside landscaped terraces and a sculpted scalloped planted awning which extends the vertical green spine from Level 17 down the northern and southern elevations," he said.

A development application was filed last week.

