Luncheon provides opportunity for networking

FOLLOWING a positive response at the inaugural luncheon last year, Lockyer Valley Regional Council hosted its second business lunch yesterday.

More than 100 people attended the luncheon, held at the Lockyer Cultural Centre.

Guest speakers for the day included Rugby Farm's Matt Hood, who shared about the history of Rugby Farm and its progression looking forward.

Stanbroke processing operations manager Matt Friis spoke about the requirements and how local employees were a vital role for the business, and Costco assistant general manager Marcel Moodley discussed the new Ipswich store, and how Costco's motto was about the best produce available at a good price.

Also speaking at the luncheon was West Moreton Hospital & Health Service's interim executive director of medical services Eleri Carrahar, who outlined the population growth for the region and what it would mean for health services.

Lockyer Valley & Somerset Water Collective chair Stephen Robertson also discussed the plans for water in the future, and what it would mean to the agricultural industry and economy.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan said the luncheon provided a networking opportunity for businesses in the region.