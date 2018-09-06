Lunch for the blokes includes a vital message

GOOD FUN: Brisbane Valley Apex members Glenn Anscombe, Jade Mooney, Emma Lloyd and William Anscombe have been busy preparing for next weekend.

THE BLOKES are taking over the Somerset Civic Centre next weekend for an afternoon of mateship and good food.

Brisbane Valley Apex will next Saturday host their inaugural Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch in support of Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

From 11am to 4pm, blokes can enjoy a fantastic lunch while being entertained by the Esk and District Community Choir and other performers.

The highlight of the day however will be talks by Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia National Chairman Jim Hughes AM and former Queensland Police Commissioner Robert Atkinson AO.

Club secretary William Anscombe said as well as a great afternoon of fun and mateship, the event was "critical” to break down the stigma of discussing prostate cancer that puts many men off seeking help.

"The mentality of men to not go to a physician or doctor if something's wrong, or wait until it's really bad, has been probably the biggest cause of deaths due to prostate cancer and other illnesses,” Mr Anscombe said.

"This gives us a great opportunity to make men aware of the importance and the necessity of going and attending when something is wrong.”

Tickets are just $50 with plenty still available, and can be purchased in person at Ray White Rural Esk/ Toogoolawah or online at www.prostate.org.au