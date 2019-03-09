Luke wants to change the golfing stereotype

EXPANDING GOLF: Gatton Jubilee Golf Club bar manager Luke Zabel wants to grow golf in the region.

Name: Luke Zabel.

Occupation: Bar manager at Gatton Jubilee Golf Club.

Age: 31.

Marital status: Married for five years.

How long have you been playing golf?

About 17 years, since I was 14.

What do you like about golf?

It's social, fun, relaxing and if you don't play one week you're not letting down your team.

Do you have any plans for the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club?

To help grow the club in all aspects, including encouraging more people to play golf and get the kitchen/restaurant up and running again.

Why is growing women's golf important?

The number of women playing golf has been declining in recent years, so it's important to get more women playing, especially from a young age.

It's a game you can take up young and play for life.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

We all make choices.

What rules do you live by?

Work hard for what you want in life.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I played golf with Jason Day when we were about 16, and he went on to become world number one.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Soon-to-be birth of my first child.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

No more drought for our farmers.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Besides playing golf, watching sport live and on TV. I watch golf, rugby league, cricket, anything really.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Going to the Ekka every year growing up with my family.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Darling Downs Zoo.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Pay off the mortgage, then take my wife on a long overseas holiday.

Who are the people you most admire?

I really look up to my grandfather Neville and father-in-law John.