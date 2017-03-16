30°
Luke transforms old Holden into powerful beast

Tom Threadingham
| 16th Mar 2017 10:49 AM
POWERFUL: Luke Pomerenke has put a lot of work into his 1982 Holden VH Commodore.
Tom Threadingham

WITH almost 600 horsepower caged underneath the bonnet, it's no surprise Luke Pomerenke's 1982 Holden VH Commodore has been dubbed 'KRANKI'.

Whether it's sitting idle or simply cruising the streets, it doesn't take much for this horsepower-packed beast to unleash an angry and intimidating roar that turns heads.

It's a sound that Luke takes great pride in today, with more than six years of hard labour poured into the vehicle for one of his biggest projects to date.

His journey to building the ultimate generation one Commodore first began by a chance sighting in 2010.

"I found it sitting under a house in Gatton and I was just driving past one day and saw the nose sticking out and I went and sticky beaked and I got it for $1200,” Luke said.

Luke was quick to get started on the car, with his first modification coming with a coat of extra-fine silver paint infused with white pearl, sprayed on by Wes Charles Panel and Paint.

Along with the striking colour, Luke's VH has some other unique characteristics that are quick to catch the eye of Holden fans.

"It's a VH, but people mistake it for a VK because it has a VK grill front and back bumper,” he said.

"I searched everywhere to find a good set of chrome bars, and to take it back to its original form, but due to the lack of availability of perfect VH bumpers I just left them on.”

Looking the part on the outside, Luke's next move was to re-trim the interior with original velour at Evans Trim Shop in Toowoomba.

"Then I pulled out the standard diff and put in a VL Commodore Borg/Warner Diff and put a 4.11 gear ratio in it,” he said.

Before Luke had even started on the car, he knew what horsepower would replace the 202 6-cylinder manual. "I had written the engine combo out in 2010 myself,” he said.

Horsepower Engineering Brisbane took on the task of building Luke's engine in 2014 and by March 2016 the VH's new heart was ready to be installed

"It's a Holden VN-headed V8 with 355 cubic inches, roller cam, heavily modified oiling system and it runs on pump fuel BP 98,” he said.

"It makes 560 flywheel horsepower on BP 98 and 590 horsepower on unleaded race fuel.

"It makes all of that at 7700rpm.”

Luke Pomerenke&#39;s Holden VH Commodore can produce almost 600 horsepower.
Luke Pomerenke's Holden VH Commodore can produce almost 600 horsepower. Tom Threadingham

Luke said the whole drive-line was factory, complete with a trimatic 3-speed auto and a 6000rpm dominator torque converter.

Muffler Kings Toowoomba completed the mechanical puzzle with a twin-3inch exhaust system.

It has been a long journey for Luke, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I wasn't in a rush to do this,” he said.

The Gatton Muscle Car Club member has a history working on Holdens, but said any car with time and effort poured in had his attention.

"I'm not biased and I like any type of tough car,” he said.

The 1982 Holden VH Commodore has been sprayed with a coat of extra-fine silver paint infused with white pearl.
The 1982 Holden VH Commodore has been sprayed with a coat of extra-fine silver paint infused with white pearl. Tom Threadingham
gatton gatton muscle car club holden

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!