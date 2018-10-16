Menu
Login
Luke Keary is battling to overcome concussion symptoms.
Luke Keary is battling to overcome concussion symptoms.
Rugby League

Keary named for Kangaroos clash with Tonga

by Mark St John
16th Oct 2018 4:17 PM

KANGAROOS coach Mal Meninga has named an unchanged side for Australia's clash with Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium.

Luke Keary has been retained at five-eighth, despite having his debut against New Zealand cut short by concussion.

Tyrone Peachey is on standby should Keary fail to recover in time to take his place next to Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves.

Meninga resisted the temptation to make changes, after the Kangaroos were outplayed in a 24-26 loss to the Kiwis.

The scoreline against New Zealand flattered Australia, but Meninga stuck by his comments post match that he would not look to make changes.

It will be up to the 17 men that run out in front of a packed Stadium on Saturday, to repay their coaches faith and help the Kangaroos avoid consecutive defeats for the first time since 2015.

Australia squad

1. James Tedesco, 2. Dane Gagai, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Tom Trbojevic, 5. Valentine Holmes, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Boyd Cordner (C), 12. Felise Kaufusi, 13. Josh McGuire. Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Jake Trbojevic, 16. Tyson Frizell, 17 Aaron Woods. Reserves: 18. Tyrone Peachey, 19. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Related Items

kangaroos luke keary nrl rugby league tonga

Top Stories

    Inland Rail question time rejected at community meeting

    Inland Rail question time rejected at community meeting

    News MP Jim McDonald is calling on ARTC to invest in solutions for Inland Rail's Lockyer Valley leg

    • 16th Oct 2018 3:50 PM
    New owners serve up community coffee

    New owners serve up community coffee

    News Big things are happening in Laidley

    • 16th Oct 2018 3:54 PM
    Ghost busters turn experiences into film

    Ghost busters turn experiences into film

    News Finding the humour in horror

    Revamped Lockyer Hotel almost ready

    Revamped Lockyer Hotel almost ready

    News Return of a local legend

    Local Partners