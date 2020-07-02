‘Lucky to be alive’: Police plea for rural drivers

WARNING TO DRINK DRIVERS: A crash along the Burnett Hwy on June 20, with the driver's blood alcohol sent away for tests. Picture: Contributed

GAYNDAH police are warning drivers not to push their luck on rural roads after a Millbank man was lucky to escape with his life when he nearly flipped his car.

Police were called to the single vehicle crash on June 20 about 2am, and found the 43-year-old's man car on its side with debris strewn across nearby bushland.

The man was taken to hospital with only minor injuries, and blood tests were sent away to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The scene of the wreckage along the Burnett Hwy on June 20. Picture: Contributed

Crashes like these could have easily been fatal according to Gayndah OIC Sergeant Don Auld.

"We're concerned about driver behaviour in the area, we don't want people to die on rural roads," he said.

"Start thinking about your choices."

Gayndah police conducted their first lot of static RBT sites since coronavirus began, and tested more than 60 drivers on June 25.

Several drivers were apprehended for drink driving related offences, including a 42-year-old man.

"He was caught when we were en route to Ban Ban Springs, and was clocked at 118km/h," Sgt Auld said.

"He reported a reading of 0.73, and will face the Gayndah Magistrates Court soon."

Sgt Auld encountered several low readings that day, all under the 0.05 blood alcohol limit permitted while driving.

"It just shows that driver behaviour has changed, we don't want people to push their luck," he said.

"If you're blowing 0.04, and the limit is 0.05, you're getting close.

"Normally when we conduct these sites we'll test 100 people and we might get one low reading, but that day we got several.

"We need drivers to have a hard think before they get on our roads."