Lucky socks get Hayley to national competition

TOP WORK: Lockyer District Athletics state championship medallists Caitlin Taylor, Aden Cowdroy and Hayley Reynolds will compete at the national championships next week.

TOP WORK: Lockyer District Athletics state championship medallists Caitlin Taylor, Aden Cowdroy and Hayley Reynolds will compete at the national championships next week.

ATHLETICS: Training and diet might contribute to success on the track, but if 15-year-old Hayley Reynolds wants to succeed she needs to be wearing her lucky socks.

The superstition paid off at the Queensland Athletic Championships in Brisbane with Hayley claiming gold, silver and two personal bests at the meet.

Competing in the 100-metre sprint, 200m and long jump, the Lockyer District athlete was chuffed to achieve in all three events on the day.

"It's been a while since I've had a PB in the 200m and the long jump,” Hayley said.

"But I've been training a lot harder and focusing on having a positive mindset coming into the competition.”

Hayley jumped 5.61m in the long jump, which earned her a personal best and gold medal in the under-17 event.

Despite not running her fastest, Hayley placed second in the 100m with a time of 12.05 seconds.

In the 200m she achieved a PB with a time of 25.17 seconds, but finished in fourth place.

Coach Bailey Pashley said Hayley was a professional young athlete.

"Hayley hasn't turned 16 yet and for the past two seasons has been competing in the top divisions for sprints and long jump and is very competitive against her older opponents,” Pashley said.

"Competing Under 17 as a 15-year-old is a task that does not faze her but is demanding.

"Competing against this company brings the best out of Hayley.”

Hayley has pursued her athletics passion for the past four years. She hopes to one day don the green and gold, but for now the Lockyer District athlete is focusing on the small improvements.

Instead of spending her afternoons scrolling on Instagram or hanging out with her friends, the Faith Lutheran College student spends four afternoons a week training.

"We do a lot of speed work, a bit of endurance and a lot of technique-based work, mostly in long jump because there's a lot of techniques you need to get right to jump far,” she said.

While her competitive drive initially attracted her to the sport, the friendships she has developed at the club are what have kept her going.

Hayley will rely on these friendships next week when she travels to the Australian Championships in Sydney.

One of Hayley's main motivators, Caitlin Taylor, will also make the journey to the national event, alongside young high jumper Aden Cowdroy and Annie McGuire.

Annie and Caitlin also won gold medals at the state championships, and Aden claimed a silver medal.

As a team the Lockyer club took home 11 medals from 13 events contested at the state championships.