Menu
Login
LUCKY PICK: NewsXpress owner Darryl Spicer celebrates two customers winning money with tickets they bought at his store.
LUCKY PICK: NewsXpress owner Darryl Spicer celebrates two customers winning money with tickets they bought at his store. Meg Bolton
News

Lucky punters win thousands at newsagency

Meg Bolton
by
26th Feb 2019 5:00 PM

TWO Gatton NewsXpress customers got lucky last week with a collective total of $25,000 awarded to the pair.

One anonymous Lockyer Valley resident was the luckiest of the two, winning $20,000 in the lucky lotteries mega jackpot. The draw number was 1229.

The second anonymous Lockyer Valley resident won $5000 from a Winners Circle Card. The card was part of the weekly bonus draw.

NewsXpress owner Darryl Spicer said he was delighted two of his customers won with their draws.

"I'm always happy when someone wins, that's the whole aim of selling a ticket,” Mr Spicer said.

The proud owner has plastered news of the wins on the outside and inside the newsagency to let everyone who walks past know the business could be the pot of gold under the rainbow.

"It's always good to show people the possibilities,” he said.

Last financial year, 74 million winners took home a total of $2.7 billion in prize money from about ten different games which include Saturday Gold Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto and Powerball.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Community unleashes opinion on dog park

    Community unleashes opinion on dog park

    News The facility is expected to open within the region in the next few months.

    Turbulent start for Hawks at their first pre-season meet

    Turbulent start for Hawks at their first pre-season meet

    News One out of four Hawk teams win at first pre-season event.

    Cyclone Oma leaves only disappointment in its wake

    Cyclone Oma leaves only disappointment in its wake

    News Hopes for rain dried up quickly

    Vet confronted with dire reality following floods

    Vet confronted with dire reality following floods

    News "All the cattle that were sick are now dead...”