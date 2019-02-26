Lucky punters win thousands at newsagency

LUCKY PICK: NewsXpress owner Darryl Spicer celebrates two customers winning money with tickets they bought at his store.

TWO Gatton NewsXpress customers got lucky last week with a collective total of $25,000 awarded to the pair.

One anonymous Lockyer Valley resident was the luckiest of the two, winning $20,000 in the lucky lotteries mega jackpot. The draw number was 1229.

The second anonymous Lockyer Valley resident won $5000 from a Winners Circle Card. The card was part of the weekly bonus draw.

NewsXpress owner Darryl Spicer said he was delighted two of his customers won with their draws.

"I'm always happy when someone wins, that's the whole aim of selling a ticket,” Mr Spicer said.

The proud owner has plastered news of the wins on the outside and inside the newsagency to let everyone who walks past know the business could be the pot of gold under the rainbow.

"It's always good to show people the possibilities,” he said.

Last financial year, 74 million winners took home a total of $2.7 billion in prize money from about ten different games which include Saturday Gold Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto and Powerball.