Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Farm manager Kerry Hauser. Photo: Supplied
Farm manager Kerry Hauser. Photo: Supplied
Community

Lucky Gatton farmer received 28,000 litre water donation

Ali Kuchel
18th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GATTON vegetable farmer who had just 10 per cent capacity left in his dam has been given a saving grace thanks to pipe maintenance.

Wickham farms in Gatton received a truck load of water after Urban Utilities had to drain a pipe for maintenance.

About 28,000 litres was trucked to Wickham farms from a section of pipe along Villis Road, in Gatton, which needed to be emptied to carry out replacement valve works.

Wickham farms manager Kerri Lamb welcomed the water donation and said it was as good as a rain event.

Urban Utilities project manager Karina Dervidis and farm manager Greg Hauser. Photo: Supplied.
Urban Utilities project manager Karina Dervidis and farm manager Greg Hauser. Photo: Supplied.

“It is greatly appreciated. Sometimes you can be in the right place at the right time,” Kerri said.

“Water is such a precious resource and with the farm dam sitting at 10 per cent capacity, it has provided a much-needed top up to our water storages.”

Wickham farms grows potatoes, onions and pumpkins, and will be using the water for irrigation.

Urban Utilities spokesperson Michelle Cull said the water donated to Wickham farms was pumped from the 375mm pipe onto a tanker.

“With the Water Grid dams in south east Queensland falling to about 57 per cent, we’ve been asking the community to reduce their water usage,” she said.

“We’re also looking at ways to save water in our operation.

“While it’s not always practical, in this case we were able to capture the water from the pipe and deliver it to a local farmer for irrigation.”

lockyer valley irrigator queensland urban utilities
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gatton teenager gives ‘amazing’ name to new baby koala

        Premium Content Gatton teenager gives ‘amazing’ name to new baby koala

        Pets & Animals A GATTON teenager has won the rights to name one of the newest baby koalas at Towsville’s Billabong Sanctuary. SEE THE CUTE PHOTOS HERE:

        Police fail to locate missing vehicle after hit and run

        Premium Content Police fail to locate missing vehicle after hit and run

        News Police continue to search for a vehicle involved in a hit and run yesterday on the...

        Teen rushed to hospital following rollover

        Premium Content Teen rushed to hospital following rollover

        News Critical care paramedics accompanied an ambulance crew to the scene of the crash

        Gatton Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Gatton Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court