Lucky Gatton farmer received 28,000 litre water donation

A GATTON vegetable farmer who had just 10 per cent capacity left in his dam has been given a saving grace thanks to pipe maintenance.

Wickham farms in Gatton received a truck load of water after Urban Utilities had to drain a pipe for maintenance.

About 28,000 litres was trucked to Wickham farms from a section of pipe along Villis Road, in Gatton, which needed to be emptied to carry out replacement valve works.

Wickham farms manager Kerri Lamb welcomed the water donation and said it was as good as a rain event.

Urban Utilities project manager Karina Dervidis and farm manager Greg Hauser. Photo: Supplied.

“It is greatly appreciated. Sometimes you can be in the right place at the right time,” Kerri said.

“Water is such a precious resource and with the farm dam sitting at 10 per cent capacity, it has provided a much-needed top up to our water storages.”

Wickham farms grows potatoes, onions and pumpkins, and will be using the water for irrigation.

Urban Utilities spokesperson Michelle Cull said the water donated to Wickham farms was pumped from the 375mm pipe onto a tanker.

“With the Water Grid dams in south east Queensland falling to about 57 per cent, we’ve been asking the community to reduce their water usage,” she said.

“We’re also looking at ways to save water in our operation.

“While it’s not always practical, in this case we were able to capture the water from the pipe and deliver it to a local farmer for irrigation.”