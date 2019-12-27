Lucky circumstance puts camera back in unworthy hands

SNAPSHOTS: I've compiled a few of my least awful photos together to create a wholesome gallery.

AS A child, I devised a plan to make a career from photojournalism – before coaxing myself away from a hobby that would only drain me of my very limited pocket money.

I used a second-hand camera to take pictures of everything and, when I briefly believed the only good lighting was pre-dawn lighting, I would stay up until 4.30am to record spiderwebs against the lilac and cornflower of the sky and the creek running at the back of my property.

When it flooded in 2011, I documented everything and published it online.

One of my favourite pastimes was leafing through National Geographic.

I made a point to always catch the World Press Photo Exhibition to be inspired (but mostly horrified) by photos taken by the world’s best journalists.

Over time, I found it was the stories I was driven by and gave up on cameras.

Years later, I’ve found an excuse to indulge again; carrying a camera is just a part of my job.

And, while I set out to document history more than pull props into a frame, I’m welcoming the viewfinder back into my world.

Here are some pretty average shots; my punishment for being a work in progress is publishing this gallery for which I may be mocked.

And, to everyone who has let me photograph them this year, thank you.

Behold: