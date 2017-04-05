Lucerne business takes a drenching ... again

FLOODED: Every time it rains, Tim Cooper's Thornton property floods. Picture taken on March 20, 2017, after 20mm of rain.

A LUCERNE farmer says he is losing thousands of dollars a year due to the Lockyer Valley Regional Council failing to deliver on a promise to fix a road which floods his farm.

Tim Cooper of Main Creek Rd, Thornton, said he has been trying to sort the issue out with the council for two years. Every time it rains, water runs off Main Creek Rd and down Mr Cooper's driveway into his farm and hay sheds.

"The section of (dirt) road needs to be crowned so the water runs either side evenly,” Mr Cooper said.

"It's gotten to the point where I have to tow trucks and smaller vehicles out of my driveway and I'm losing sales because of it.

"I am a struggling farmer with a young family and have already paid $5000 to widen the spoon drain on my side of the road.”

According to Mr Cooper, a council representative visited his property in 2015 and advised him the council would fix the road. He has since called about 10 to 12 times and been "fobbed off”.

He recently requested again that the council fix the issue, but said he was told he needed to fix it himself, with the suggestion he pay his neighbour to fix it with an excavator.

"We've been patient. I can't afford to spend any more money on the issue,” he said.

"I just want it fixed so we can keep operating the business. I'm starting to lose customers because they can't access the property and I can lose up to $5000 a truckload.

"It could potentially cost me $20,000 a year losing those hay sales.”

In response the LVRC highlighted Mr Cooper's driveway as the problem for the flooding, however Mr Cooper reiterated that the main problem was the water that runs off Main Creek Rd, and onto his driveway.

A council spokesperson said staff had held previous discussions with Mr Cooper regarding the flow of water.

"The culverts installed through his driveway are both too small and too low,” the spokesperson said.

"It is Mr Cooper's responsibility to upgrade said culverts. Council staff advised Mr Cooper that minor table drain widening works would be scheduled in due course, but the culverts need to be upgraded for any real benefit.”

In a separate issue, Mr Cooper said in March 2015 he removed wire and the fence posts from his property at council's request so they could address a neighbour's issue.

"They told me they'd come back and re-build the fence and haven't done that either,” he said.

"It's pretty upsetting.”

A LVRC Spokesperson confirmed that in 2015, a Council foreman met Mr Cooper on-site, regarding the removal of the stockpile.

"The fence had been removed by the property owner and the following discussion was that council remove the stockpile and level the area in preparation for Mr Cooper to build the new fence,” they said.

"Council did not agree to any fence works.”