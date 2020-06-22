Lowood’s leading officer writes ticket for retirement

Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel, during his earlier days at the Forest Hill Stock Squad station.

Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel, during his earlier days at the Forest Hill Stock Squad station.

LOWOOD’S leading police officer will retire next month following almost 34 years of distinguished service.

Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel will hand over his badge on July 12.

He was appointed as officer in charge at Lowood Station on October 13, 2018, and has made a significant impact to the largest country police station in the Ipswich district since his inception.

Snr Sgt Peel, a bricklayer by trade, did not have any aspirations of becoming a police officer growing up.

Lowood police station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel during his Queensland Police Service swearing in ceremony.

Former police officer and colleague Jim McDonald said when Snr Sgt Peel was in his mid-20s a good friend encouraged him to join the Queensland Police Service and the rest is history.

After serving his first 12 months policing in Noosa, Snr Sgt Peel was posted in Brisbane for several years where he walked the beat in the Queen Street Mall alongside former policeman now Lockyer MP Mr McDonald who transferred to Gatton and advised Bruce of a vacancy at Laidley.

READ MORE: Officer in charge out to continue legacy of fallen friend

Snr Sgt Peel then spent more than a decade at Laidley from 1991, and another nine years in the Stock Squad from 2002, before moving to Ipswich as the Ipswich District Tactician for almost three years.

Snr Sgt Peel’s adage has been for police and locals to work together.

“The police are only as good as the community …. I really encourage the community to work with us to make this a great place to live, work and visit,” he said.

Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel, during his earlier days at the Forest Hill Stock Squad station.

“Be proud of your street and make it a nice place for your kids to grow up.”

Mayor, Somerset Regional Council, Graeme Lehmann said Snr Sgt Peel had always been supportive of Council initiatives with a proactive attitude.

“He looks for practical ways to resolve problems and has worked in collaboration with Council on the Local Disaster Management Group and Traffic and Safety Advisory Committee,” Cr Lehmann said.

“I personally recall him referring to teamwork between agencies as a United Force, working together to achieve high standard outcomes. On behalf of Council, I wish Bruce a long and happy retirement.”

READ MORE: Crime reduction and community engagement make for top year

Cr Sean Choat, SRC said the news of Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel’s retirement was a serious loss to the Lowood policing division and to the wider community. I have come to know him well and have appreciated his achievements in making our community a much safer place.

I believe it is time the QPS review their retirement policy so outstanding experienced officers like Senior Sergeant Peel can continue to contribute to law enforcement in this State. I will miss ‘Peelo’ and wish him and his family all the best for the next chapter.”

Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel at his Lowood Police Station.

Mr McDonald said the pride and positivity that Snr Sgt Peel brought to any workplace, team or community was infectious.

“I note the success that Bruce has achieved throughout his career and even in the last few years,” Mr McDonald said.

“Many people leading up to their retirement might just start to go through the motions or slow down, but certainly not Bruce.

“During the last couple of years, Bruce has been instrumental in introducing new initiatives and one regarding police using PACT (Purpose, Acknowledgement, Crime message, Thanks) where he was recognised with an Outstanding Police Experiment Award.

“In a recent police journal article this program and its assessment by QUT was also recognised.”

Mr McDonald said Snr Sgt Peel would be sadly missed, but knowing how motivated the officer-in-charge was, Mr McDonald was sure it won’t be long before Lowood’s leading officer was contributing again to the community.