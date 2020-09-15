Lowood teen swindles $250 with Facebook marketplace scam

LISTING a motorbike for sale online, a Somerset teen was able to find a buyer in no time.

But the bike wasn’t hers to sell – and it wasn’t for sale.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Tanyasha Rose Dufficy, 18, deleted the ad as soon as money had landed in her account.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the Lowood woman posted the advertisement for a 1989 Yamaha motorcycle on Facebook marketplace about midnight on June 6.

“(A buyer) has agreed with the seller involved to purchase the bike and would pick it up the following day,” Sgt Windsor said.

“ (Dufficy) has provided personal bank details and the victim has transferred $250, being the agreed price for the motorcycle.”

Instead of following through on her side of the deal, Dufficy stopped replying to the buyer.

“As a result, the bike was never collected,” Sgt Windsor said.

“The victim has made a complaint to police.”

The court heard Dufficy had listed the ad using her partner’s social media account, linking him to the offence.

But, when police turned up at the door to question the pair, Dufficy told police it was her.

“She said she had stolen the victim’s money after she had seen his expression of interest,” Sgt Windsor said.

Though Dufficy’s lawyer sought a good behaviour bond for his client, Magistrate Peter Saggers was not convinced it was a strong enough penalty.

“It’s a little bit serious for a good behaviour bond because it’s a real prevalent form of offending now – sales over Gumtree and all these types of things,” Mr Saggers said.

He told Dufficy he noted that she was “honest and frank” with police when they investigated the matter.

“But it’s serious offending because it’s now common offending and, in all these interactions, there is an element of trust in people who don’t know you at all,” Mr Saggers said.

“This whole marketplace of buying and selling depends on trust.”

Dufficy pleaded guilty to one count of fraud – dishonestly gain benefit or advantage.

She was ordered to pay a $500 fine as well as $250 restitution to the victim.

No conviction was recorded.

