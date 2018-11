ALL SMILES: Dean McKilop-Froud and Natalia Gagliardi were beaming on the red carpet last week.

ALL SMILES: Dean McKilop-Froud and Natalia Gagliardi were beaming on the red carpet last week. Dominic Elsome

LOWOOD State High School's latest group of graduates arrived in style to the Somerset Civic Centre, enjoying the fruits of their labour after 5 long years of high school.

The class of 2018 brought glitz and glamour with them as they celebrated the end of their schooling with friends and family.