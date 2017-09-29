Lowood State School set new standard with NAPLAN results

LOWOOD State School have raised the bar for their academic standards, achieving substantial improvements across the NAPLAN testing for 2017.

They saw a significant rise across the categories of grammar and punctuation, spelling, writing and reading for both year three and five students, with several hovering just under the 'like schools score' average.

This growth arrests a slump which started at the school after 2013 with only the grammar and punctuation for year five students section not seeing a rise in 2017.

Acting Principal Wendy Deverell said the entire school community have an invigorated sense of pride following the news.

"The improved results in years three and five have crystallised that as a school we are on the right path and have the right formula to have a lasting and positive impact on student learning and the school community,” Ms Deverell said. "Having students at the heart of everything we do and being passionate about teaching and student outcomes is something that resonates with all of us here.

"It has proved that by raising the benchmark by expecting high expectations of ourselves and others, coupled with being given the right environment and support, all students can learn and feel successful.”

Ms Deverell said Lowood took a whole school approach in preparation for the tests with a particular focus being put on improving reading outcomes for all students.

Reading results for all year three students at the school surpassed the 'like schools score' average and year three girls were almost on par with the 'Queensland state schools score' average.

"We redefined and aligned curriculum teaching and learning with the intent of delivering a rigorous program based on key literacy and numeracy skills,” she said.

"The recent NAPLAN results confirm that working together with a common goal to aspire to greater heights and achieve the results and education necessary will support our students as they transition into high school and beyond.

"Both students and teaching staff worked tirelessly to improve standards across the board.”

Ms Deverell said the school achieved the greatest improvement in results in comparison to other schools in their immediate cluster.

"This improvement is truly worth celebrating particularly for a low socio-economic school with an extremely low ICSEA (Index of Community Socio-Educational Advantage) rating,” she said.

"It's amazing to see the positive momentum and enthused approach to learning at Lowood State School across every class and year level.”