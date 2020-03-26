Menu
Showgirls, patrons and organisers at the 2019 Lowood Show. PHOTO: File image.
Lowood Show, Ball cancelled for 2020

Ali Kuchel
26th Mar 2020 11:00 AM

LOWOOD Show Society has today announced its 2020 show and show ball have been cancelled.

The announcement follows the Prime Minister’s stringent rules about social distancing and the number of people allowed at both indoor and outdoor events.

Show society secretary Janeen Schulz said the cancellation of the show and ball may sadden patrons, but the society was eager to return in 2021.

“Following the announcement that the events are not proceeding as planned, we have set straight into working on the 2021 show ball and show,” Mrs Schulz said.

The Lowood B & S has been postponed until November 14, pending government restrictions, and if the society is able to access the grounds.

Anyone who has purchased tickets to the show ball is urged to call the society for a refund.

Gatton Star

