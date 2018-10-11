Lowood rodeo lassos competitors

HATS ON: Chelsea, Lachlan and Michelle Howard watch the rope and tie category at the Lowood rodeo.

HATS ON: Chelsea, Lachlan and Michelle Howard watch the rope and tie category at the Lowood rodeo. Meg Bolton

SPECTATORS were spoilt for choice at the Cuttin Loose Utes 'n' Chutes Lowood Rodeo on Saturday.

There was a full schedule of action, which included more than 15 different categories from the poddy ride to the rope and tie event.

Barrel racing, team roping and bull riding were also on the agenda, which saw onlookers fixated for five hours of country fun.

It was a National Rodeo Association event with the day attracting a number of competitors including top ranked bull riders Jack McArthur and Zane Hall.

Lowood Show Society secretary Janeen Schulz said while the rain kept spectators numbers low, the rodeo had a record number of competitors.

The next major event for the society will be a dinner dance in November.