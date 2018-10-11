Menu
Login
HATS ON: Chelsea, Lachlan and Michelle Howard watch the rope and tie category at the Lowood rodeo.
HATS ON: Chelsea, Lachlan and Michelle Howard watch the rope and tie category at the Lowood rodeo. Meg Bolton
News

Lowood rodeo lassos competitors

Meg Bolton
by
11th Oct 2018 9:31 AM

SPECTATORS were spoilt for choice at the Cuttin Loose Utes 'n' Chutes Lowood Rodeo on Saturday.

There was a full schedule of action, which included more than 15 different categories from the poddy ride to the rope and tie event.

Barrel racing, team roping and bull riding were also on the agenda, which saw onlookers fixated for five hours of country fun.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It was a National Rodeo Association event with the day attracting a number of competitors including top ranked bull riders Jack McArthur and Zane Hall.

Lowood Show Society secretary Janeen Schulz said while the rain kept spectators numbers low, the rodeo had a record number of competitors.

The next major event for the society will be a dinner dance in November.

bull ride horses lowood rodeo somerset
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Damaging winds and large hail on the way

    Damaging winds and large hail on the way

    News The bureau will issue the next warning by 6:30pm.

    Lockyer representatives experience life in a wheelchair

    Lockyer representatives experience life in a wheelchair

    News Wheelchair challenge creates awareness.

    Every millisecond counts for bullfighter

    Every millisecond counts for bullfighter

    News It has not all been smooth sailing for Swan.

    Bidding roars at Lion's charity auction

    Bidding roars at Lion's charity auction

    News The club hopes to finalise the Steve Jones Community Centre.

    Local Partners