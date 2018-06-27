Lowood police get personnel boost

LOWOOD police have received a recent personnel boost, with the arrival of four new sworn officers and an administration worker bringing the busy station to the brink of being fully staffed.

Acting Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said his role was the last remaining position to be permanently filled at Lowood.

Among the new arrivals is administrative officer Amanda Walker, who started full time at Lowood in mid-June after having worked part time at Yamanto, Rosewood and Lowood stations.

Joining the ranks of operational police are Senior Constable Ashley Pickwick, who worked at Ipswich station and watch-house; Senior Constable Michael Hough, who was based at Ipswich and relieved at several police stations including Marburg and Rosewood; Senior Constable Nicole Seden, previously of Karana Downs; and Constable Teegan Masters, who arrived from Maryborough in January.

Constable Masters said Lowood station was like one big family, where everyone looks out for each other.

"I admire the fact the district has such faith in us doing our job and that if a crew asks for assistance, they'll have crews coming to assist from every direction, with everyone converging onto one place to help out,” she said.