Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lowood police have been encouraged by driver’s safer driving habits this season.
Lowood police have been encouraged by driver’s safer driving habits this season.
News

Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

Hugh Suffell
29th Dec 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LOCAL police say they have been encouraged by motorists’ positive driving behaviour during the Christmas weekend.

Lowood police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said zero drink drivers were charged in the Lowood division between December 24 to 28, as his officers targeted key hot spots for poor driver behaviour.

Sergeant Bromley said it was “encouraging” to see that the community had adopted safer driving habits after warning that police would be out in force this holiday season.

Sergeant Bromley said he was pleased that residents planned Christmas celebrations to ensure that they did not drink and drive.

Lowood Police will continue with the Christmas Road Safety campaign and enforcement of the Fatal Five: speeding, drink driving, seat belts, driver distraction and fatigue, Sergeant Bromley reiterated.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.

lowood police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen airlifted after falling from vehicle in Linville

        Premium Content Teen airlifted after falling from vehicle in Linville

        News A teenage girl was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after falling from a vehicle in a rural town overnight.

        Person critical after being pinned by vehicle on worksite

        Premium Content Person critical after being pinned by vehicle on worksite

        News A person who was reportedly pinned between a pole and a vehicle on a worksite east...

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths

        Merry Christmas from the Gatton Star

        Premium Content Merry Christmas from the Gatton Star

        News The Gatton Star team would like to wish our valued readers a Merry Christmas. Make...