Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

LOCAL police say they have been encouraged by motorists’ positive driving behaviour during the Christmas weekend.

Lowood police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said zero drink drivers were charged in the Lowood division between December 24 to 28, as his officers targeted key hot spots for poor driver behaviour.

Sergeant Bromley said it was “encouraging” to see that the community had adopted safer driving habits after warning that police would be out in force this holiday season.

Sergeant Bromley said he was pleased that residents planned Christmas celebrations to ensure that they did not drink and drive.

Lowood Police will continue with the Christmas Road Safety campaign and enforcement of the Fatal Five: speeding, drink driving, seat belts, driver distraction and fatigue, Sergeant Bromley reiterated.

