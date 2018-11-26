Lowood outdoor fitness protected with cover

LOWOOD residents can now work out come rain, hail or shine.

Somerset Regional Council, together with Bendigo Bank, have funded the installation of a shade structure over a 10-piece outdoor gym at Clock Park, Lowood.

The outdoor gym is frequently used by residents and includes a hand bike, cross trainer, leg press, bench for weights and leg lifts, plus assisted pull up and other exercise equipment allowing a whole of body workout.

"Council was pleased to again work together with Bendigo Bank to fund the shade structure,” Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

"Council built the outdoor gym in 2017, with financial assistance from Real Insurance funding half of the project at $31,350 and Bendigo Bank and Council each contributing $15,675 toward the project.”