BIG DREAMS: The Lowood man purchased his winning $1 ticket from Nextra Lowood, and didn't believe he'd won big at first.
Offbeat

Lowood man attributes $10000 windfall to beginner's luck

10th Jul 2018 2:31 PM

IT'S NOT everyday you win $10,000 - but one lucky Lowood man just did thanks to a speacial $1 scratchy.

The young man had never bought a scratchy before and says he now believes in beginner luck.

The ecstatic man, who at this stage remains anonymous, purchased his winning ticket from Nextra Lowood, and said he didn't believe his eyes at first.

"I wasn't really sure what I was seeing at first,” he said.

"I thought I'd better go back to the newsagency to double check before I got too excited, because I didn't really think I had won.”

The thrilled winner has yet to fully plan out what he'll spend the winnings on.

"I will use some towards my car,” he said.

"It's kinda hard to think about it all while I'm at work, but I will definitely go celebrate with my mates and live it up a little."

Nextra Lowood team member Grace Kugel said the outlet was also celebrating.

"I was really excited because I actually sold that ticket and delivered the good news to him,” she explained.

"I was probably more excited than he was! I just kept telling him he won because he wasn't sure it was real.”

