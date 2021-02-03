Lowood homeowner confronts late night intruder

Local police are seeking community assistance as they investigate the burglary of a home in Lowood that occured last week.

Local police are seeking community assistance as they investigate the burglary of a home in Lowood that occured last week.

Local police are seeking community assistance as they investigate the burglary of a home in Lowood that occured last week.

Lowood Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said a male person entered the dwelling through a closed but unlocked door and was disturbed by the owner.

The alleged offence occurred at around 10pm on Monday, February 1.

The offender subsequently “fled on foot,” Senior Sergeant Bromley said.

Senior Sergeant Bromley said it was a time reminder for residents to lock and secure their vehicles and homes.

“The majority of property crimes are referred to as ‘sneak breaks’ which are committed by opportunistic thieves,” Senior Sergeant Bromley said.

These offenders target vehicles and homes where doors and windows are left unsecured, enabling easy access to valuables.

Senior Sergeant Bromley said opportunist thieves also have no problem with walking through open garage doors or open and unlocked windows and doors – even when you are home.

He listed a number of safety tips for people to follow:

Lock your vehicle whenever the vehicle is unattended.

Never leave valuables and/or personal documents in your vehicle.

Consider immobilisation device or steering locks for your motorbike.

Park your motorbike out of sight, indoors or at the rear of the property.

Keep keys, valuables and cash out of sight and out of easy reach, even in your home.

Never leave your vehicle keys, valuables or personal information on a kitchen bench or hallway table allowing for easy access to thieves.

Keep doors and windows locked in areas of the home that are unoccupied, even when you are at home.

Get to know your neighbours, exchange numbers and keep an eye out on each other’s homes.

Avoid leaving keys under a doormat, letterbox or any other obvious place.

Mark your property using the Police Property Identification System.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowood Police or Crime Stoppers.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you're reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to this website, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest National, State, Rugby League, AFL and Entertainment news plus more.

If you haven't already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by following the below steps...

Go to My Profile and log in

Go to My Rewards

Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites listed above.