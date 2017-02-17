Lowood gymnastics group at "standstill”

HARD SEARCH: Lowood and Gatton Gymnastics coach Alainne Einam helps club president Tina Williams pack up their gear from the Lowood Showgrounds hall.

THE FUTURE of the Lowood and Gatton Gymnastics club is at a "standstill” as they search for a new location to hold classes.

The club were told three days before the start of their new season on January 31 they were no longer welcome at the Lowood Showgrounds hall after using the facilities for 30 years.

The Lowood Show Society told the group at the start of January they would have to temporarily vacate the hall as it was undergoing renovations.

Club president Tina Williams said classes were being held at the Coominya Community Hall but they were still on the look out for a more appropriate location.

"Not a whole lot (of progress) is going on at the moment,” Mrs Williams said.

"We are still trying to get a meeting with the show society.”

The club were in contact with Somerset Regional Council about grants they could access going forward and had spoken to Mayor Graeme Lehmann about the issue.

Progress so far had been frustrating.

"It's just been very quiet,” Mrs Williams said.

"We've still got some of our gear in the (Lowood) hall ... we're at a bit of a standstill.

"We're probably looking at being stuck at Coominya for the rest of the school term then we will see what will happen.”