Lowood golfers ready to make change in 2018

TOP SHOT: Greenkeeper Cedric Gleeson has a crack out of the first bunker. Contributed

GOLF: Lowood and District Golf Club is starting 2018 full of fresh ideas, as a new committee and flurry of new members are welcomed.

Graeme Sharpe is one of the club's newest members, having joined in September 2017, and loves playing at Lowood so much that he happily drives 45 minutes each way to visit the course.

"I had played as a visitor for the earlier part of the year and everyone made me feel like a part of the club as soon as I stepped into it,” Sharpe said.

"The biggest thing for me has been that it's such a friendly club and everyone feels comfortable there, even though we all come from all walks of life.

"It's not just myself - a number of my friends have also joined on the advice of mine and they've experienced the same feeling.

"It's a bit like a men's club in that we get there early, have a cup of coffee, tee off and all come back at the same time for a cold drink.”

Club president Ray Woolnough said he was pleased with the direction the club was looking to take in the new year, including improvements to the fairway, upgrades on the sprinkling system and investing in good quality machinery for the upkeep of the grounds.

"We've got a new committee, some great ideas, a few competitions and looking to expand our membership this year,” Woolnough said.

"It's such a pretty little course, and not a lot of people know about it.”

Sharpe said he would encourage anybody with an interest in the sport to join.

"Honestly, they're pushing for membership and that's a good thing, because obviously, members are what makes the club,” he said.

"They're going about it the right way, making everyone feel welcome, and you always know what's going on in the club, which I like.”

For more information, contact Mr Woolnough via 54261365 or lowood.golfclub @bigpond.com.