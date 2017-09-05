Lowood Folk Art to celebrate milestone birthday

BIRTHDAY BASH: Evelyn Ketterer, Lynell Jendra and Jean Bray invite you to celebrate Lowood Folk Art turning 40 on Thursday.

THURSDAY marks the day Lowood Folk Art opened its doors 40 years ago, and to celebrate members are throwing a special morning tea.

Nestled in the heart of town, Lowood Folk Art is a not-for-profit shop and group which showcases and supports local bakers, artists, growers and collectors. The members are a group of dedicated men and women who volunteer their time to keep the shop open to sell their wares.

Folk Art President Lynell Jendra said it was an incredible feeling to make it to 40 years.

"It's something we didn't think we'd reach 10 years ago,” she said.

"We've gone through some tough times but we've bounced back.

"Our success definitely comes down to the support of the members and the community.”

The birthday celebrations will see past members, current members and supporters gather for the morning tea and cutting of the cake at 10.30am tomorrow.

Ms Jendra said the celebrations would spill into Friday with more tea, coffee and cake on them.

"We are also running a major prize draw for customers to win a voucher to spend on anything in the shop,” she said.

"Anyone who makes a purchase from Monday, September 4, through to Saturday will go into the draw.”

The history of Lowood Folk Art is a tale of resilience and commitment.

Opening its doors in 1977 and operating on the "beg and borrow” principle, members used old shop counters and kitchen tables for displays, and worked in a voluntary capacity, both serving customers and providing goods for sale on commission.

In 1981, when the owner of the premises chose to sell, and with no other premises available in town to suit the expanding shop floor space, members decided to buy the building.

Funding was raised through a series of unsecured loans by members and a bank loan through the National Bank and to secure the future of Lowood Folk Art, members took out shares in the business. Over its 40-year history, the co-operative has seen a diverse range of goods made available by members for sale. The business has adapted to the changing interests and needs of the community.

Its aim is to put money back into the members' hands, for their craft work and their hard work, and while it does not make members rich, it provides them with business opportunities and learnings, as well as valued social contact. If you are interested in becoming a member, pop in and fill out an application form. Folk Art is at 8 Railway St, Lowood.