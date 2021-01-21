Menu
Police bust drunk and drug drivers in Lowood (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Police bust drunk and drug drivers in Lowood (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Alleged drug driver charged after kids found unrestrained

Hugh Suffell
21st Jan 2021 2:00 PM
A Lowood woman will appear in court after she was busted driving under the influence of drugs on Forest Hill Fernvale Road in Lowood on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old was intercepted by the Ipswich Road Policing Unit at 11.45am due to her manner of driving, and was found to be carrying children that were unrestrained.

Lowood Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said the woman was also arrested and conveyed to the Ipswich General Hospital for being under the influence of drugs.

LOCAL NEWS: Gatton police warn residents about vehicle break-in spike

She was given a notice to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on February 23, for driving under the influence of drugs and her licence was immediately suspended.

Senior Sergeant Bromley said traffic infringement notices were issued for driving a motor vehicle whilst passengers at least four years old but under seven years unrestrained.

She was fined $400 and three demerit points for that offence and a further $266 and three demerit points for driving a vehicle not in safe condition.

LOCAL NEWS: 'We've just been ignored': Mayor's response to valuations

In a separate incident on Wednesday, Lowood police attended a single vehicle crash on Brightview Road, Brightview and subsequently charged a Rosewood woman for drink driving.

Senior Sergeant Bromley said police observed on arrival to the scene a 23-year-old woman in her stationary vehicle in a paddock.

She was detained and transported to Lowood station where she conveyed a blood alcohol reading of 0.153.

The female was issued with a notice to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on February 17.

ipswich magistrates court lowood police station
Gatton Star

