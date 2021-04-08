Lowood cops charge two men with Easter drug, drink driving

Two men earned themselves court dates after Lowood police caught them driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs within hours of each other over Easter. Picture: iSTOCK

Lowood police have charge to men with drink and drug driving offences across the Easter weekend.

At about 1.25am on April 3 police intercepted a vehicle on the Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale, for a random breath test.

A 56-year-old Robina man has been charged with one count of driving under influence of liquor.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates court on April 29.

Police also charged a man after allegedly driving under the influence of a drug.

Around 3.52pm on April 3, police intercepted a vehicle on Main Street Lowood for the propose of a roadside drug test.

A 32-year-old Minden man has been charged with one count of driving while a relevant drug is present in his saliva.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 18.

Lowood police were left disappointed with drivers, after issuing 16 infringement notices across the Easter weekend, including for a teenager caught travelling more than 50km/hr over the speed limit.

Lowood police officer-in-charge senior sergeant James Bromley said the first phase of the Easter Road Safety campaign began on April 1 targeting the Fatal Five Factors – speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing seatbelts, fatigue and distracted driving.

Senior sergeant Bromley told motorists when travelling over Easter and school holiday period, remember that every decision you make on the road counts.

“Expect to see police anywhere, anytime when you’re on the roads over the Easter and school holiday period,” he said.

“There are still motorists that don’t get the message and continue to do the wrong thing our roads.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility but that starts with you.”