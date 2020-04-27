Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Low act deals fresh blow to out of work couple

by Amber Macpherson
27th Apr 2020 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HEAVILY pregnant couple out of work due to coronavirus have been dealt another frustrating blow: dealing with a gutless graffiti tag on their now closed small business.

Bella and Euan Lovell are the co-owners of Fig and Frankies, a small alleyway bar in Broadbeach that opened in October last year.

The bar was the realisation of a two-year dream for the couple and their business partners Tom and Sam Angel.

Fig and Frankies owners Tom Angel, Euan and Bella Lovell, beside the graffiti. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Fig and Frankies owners Tom Angel, Euan and Bella Lovell, beside the graffiti. Picture: Jerad Williams.

 

However, with its main trade being specialty cocktails enjoyed on site, the couples were forced to close the bar in late March as coronavirus restrictions limited hospitality venues to takeaway only.

Mrs Lovell is 30 weeks pregnant with her and her husband's first child, while Mr and Mrs Angel are parents to two primary school-aged children.

coronaviruspromo

 

The couples had been periodically checking in on the once popular venue when they noticed the markings.

"The first thing we saw was a big red sign on our wall," Mrs Lovell said.

"Unfortunately, when the wall outside was tagged, we were kind of waiting for that. It's a very white wall, it's pretty appealing.

Fig and Frankies owners Euan Lovell, Tom Angel and Bella Lovell. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Fig and Frankies owners Euan Lovell, Tom Angel and Bella Lovell. Picture: Jerad Williams.

"It was originally a dark wall. (When we opened) we went over it with a nice white wash."

Mrs Lovell said the graffiti had added to an already stressful time.

"We were already in a sucky situation. We had to close. Being a bar, in terms of takeaway, it's harder for us - we're not a food place, we're cocktails.

"We have so much pride our bar. The lack of respect for our property, it sucks. It's the money, time, love and effort we put into it … it's something we couldn't control, either."

The couples plan on leaving the graffiti until restrictions on hospitality are lifted again and they can reopen the bar.

They said they were grateful for their "kind landlord". However, the small number of staff employed were all casuals and had to be let go.

Originally published as Low act deals fresh blow to out of work couple

business closures coronavirus graffiti small businesses vandalism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours and announced a crackdown on people targeting frontline workers.

        Somerset businesses to benefit from eased restrictions

        premium_icon Somerset businesses to benefit from eased restrictions

        Business Hikers and picnickers are expected to flock to the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

        COURT: 13 people ‘appearing’ in Gatton Court this week

        premium_icon COURT: 13 people ‘appearing’ in Gatton Court this week

        Crime Though the Gatton courtroom is closed, cases are still going ahead, but at a new...

        Coronavirus nearly gone from West Moreton region

        premium_icon Coronavirus nearly gone from West Moreton region

        Health More than 30 of the region’s confirmed patients no longer test positive to the...