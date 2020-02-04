Menu
Toogoolawah Markets will have just about every gift you can imagine, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
News

Love is in the air for community market day

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
4th Feb 2020 11:00 AM

LOVE and fun will be celebrated at the Toogoolawah Markets this weekend, celebrating six successful years of the markets.

The markets will feature fresh produce, craft goods, a variety of homemade treats, and some special new stalls ahead of Valentine’s Day.

There will also be a Valentine’s Day raffle, performances by popular musician Bruce McDade, flowers and special gifts for sale.

The markets are held at the History Museum, with the latest exhibit, Weddings and Churches Past and Present” by Carrie Hamilton, further highlighting the Valentine’s Day theme of the day.

Locals might recognise themselves, or friends and family, in some of the photographs on display.

The Toogoolawah Markets are held from 7am to noon on Saturday, February 8 in the grounds of the History Museum in Cressbrook Street Toogoolawah.

The Museum is open 9.30am to 2.30pm, from Thursday to Saturday, and on other days for groups by appointment.

