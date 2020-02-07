Love at first sight for international airport blind-date

NEW CITIZEN: Tony and Chona Dawson celebrated Chona's New Australian citizenship, after she her official ceremony on Australia Day. Photo: Ebony Graveur

BEING the second-eldest of six children, Chona Dawson was often slugged with the responsibility of looking after her siblings.

As she approached her 30th birthday she noticed all her friends were married and having children - and realised she had never given herself time for romance.

"All my friends and classmates already had families and babies … But me, I was a late bloomer," she said.

"I thought it was time to settle down by myself."

It was on a trip to Australia, visiting her older sister in Rockhampton, that Chona decided to give online dating a go - and that's how she met Tony.

The pair chatted for two weeks - bonding over the idea that a relationship must be based on companionship.

"We got on very, very well," said Tony.

"I thought we really should meet before she went back to the Philippines."

Tony headed to the airport to meet Chona before she boarded her flight - as a surprise.

The chemistry was instant and the pair spent the two hours before Chona's flight talking about everything from life to the differences between their countries.

When Chona boarded her flight, a woman sitting nearby spoke to Tony.

"There was this little old lady there and she said 'you two are really in love' and asked how long we had known each other," he said.

"I said, well, about an hour and a half."

They kept in contact and, less than two years later, became engaged - after only meeting once.

That was seven years ago.

Married and now living with Tony in their "dream home" in Brightview, Chona's sister played cupid for the second time, encouraging Chona to think about applying for citizenship.

"She told me I had been living here for seven years already, I should be a part of it," Chona said.

She became a citizen at the Lockyer Valley Australia Day citizenship ceremony.