Menu
Login
Lotus Glen Correctional Centre.
Lotus Glen Correctional Centre.
News

Lotus Glen officer suspended from duty

30th Jul 2018 4:35 PM

A LOTUS Glen prison officer is one of two custodial correctional officers suspended from duty in Queensland in the past week.

The Lotus Glen officer was suspended pending an investigation into allegations of sleeping on duty.

The second officer, in an unrelated matter, was a Brisbane Correctional Centre worker who was suspended pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards female co-workers.

Both matters are being investigated by the Queensland Corrective Services Ethical Standards Unit.

Lotus Glen, south of Mareeba, is the second largest prison facility in Queensland.

jails lotus glen queensland prisons

Top Stories

    Gatton Hawks gather steam with finals just around the corner

    Gatton Hawks gather steam with finals just around the corner

    News It proved a perfect send-off for Cahill Park for 2018.

    Performer is ogre the moon after landing dream role

    Performer is ogre the moon after landing dream role

    News He got his start in theatre with Lockyer Regional Performing Arts.

    Gatton Hawks find try line with funding

    Gatton Hawks find try line with funding

    News Mr Buchholz said the project was a significant community investment.

    Grantham Farm Workers Lodge ready to open its doors

    Grantham Farm Workers Lodge ready to open its doors

    News Hotel quality accommodation for backpackers

    Local Partners