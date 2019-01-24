Menu
Login
Nsw Police Coffs Harbour police station. 27 march 2017
Nsw Police Coffs Harbour police station. 27 march 2017 Trevor Veale
News

Mother reunited with lost child

24th Jan 2019 8:00 AM

UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed the young boy found walking the streets of Korora alone this morning has now been reunited with his mother. 

The boy was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station by officers, before police made a public appeal.

 

9AM: COFFS Clarence police have located a young boy wandering the streets.

He was located in Sandy Beach Road, Korora by a member of the public who alerted police around 8.30am this morning.

The boy the is now at Coffs Harbour Police Station and is safe and well and attempting to help officers with his name, police said. 

Police believe he is around 2-3 years old, wearing a black and white striped t-shirt, beige/fawn shorts with a 'Lightening McQueen' motif.

If anyone can assist police to locate his parent(s) or may know where he lives, please call Coffs Harbour Police Station urgently on 02 6691 0799.

More Stories

child coffs harbour korora lost boy toddler
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Salon takes on industry's future hairdressers

    Salon takes on industry's future hairdressers

    News Weddings bring new clients to town

    • 24th Jan 2019 9:32 AM
    Lieutenant aims to foster church

    Lieutenant aims to foster church

    News Rhys takes over Salvation Army helm

    Service team helps people live life as they want

    Service team helps people live life as they want

    News Helping people live life to the fullest

    Sam, Noah hit six with state cricket selection

    Sam, Noah hit six with state cricket selection

    Cricket The duo have been selected for the under 15 team