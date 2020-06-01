Menu
BOAT DETACHED: Police are heading to the scene of an incident involving a boat and trailer on the Warrego Highway. Photo: Kate McCormack
Breaking

Loose boat causes morning traffic chaos on Warrego Highway

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
1st Jun 2020 9:15 AM
A BOAT and trailer incident during peak hour traffic has drawn emergency services to the Warrego Highway, near Helidon Spa.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman told the Gatton Star police received news at 8.30am reporting a boat and trailer had become detached from a vehicle on the highway.

A social media post on the Lockyer Valley and Surrounds Traffic Reports facebook group warned motorists of the incident and described debris across both westbound lanes.

The police spokeswoman said the report had not included any mention of debris on the road but confirmed police were on their way to the scene.

