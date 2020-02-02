EXCLUSIVE: Are you Australia's next landscape legend or garden guru?

The search is on for a fresh new talent to replace Selling Houses Australia favourite Charlie Albone on the hit Foxtel show - and TV bosses want applications from the public.

The winning applicant will not only become a star alongside Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze; they will also be NewsCorp Australia's new gardening columnist.

Albone, who has been signed by Seven's Better Homes & Gardens, leaves the award-winning show with Foxtel's blessing and will help to find his own replacement.

The 38-year-old landscaper has been a fixture on Selling Houses Australia, alongside interior designer Blaze and host Winter, since it began airing 13 years ago.

His cost-effective garden makeovers have helped transform hundreds of Aussie homes for sale - with the new season, airing from next month, to be his last.

"I have loved being part of Selling Houses Australia and am incredibly grateful for everything the show has done for me," Albone told News Corp Australia.

"However, I have an opportunity I cannot turn down that will allow me to spend more time with my family."

The British-born star, who has won two silver-gilt medals and a nod from the Queen for his entries at the famed Chelsea Flower Show, has two young children with wife Juliet Love.

"It's with a heavy heart that I hand the gardening shears to someone new but wish them, and the show, all the best moving forward."

Selling Houses Australia host Andrew Winter and design expert Shaynna Blaze farewell gardening guru Charlie Albone. Picture: Foxtel

The winning green thumb will join the LifeStyle Channel's impressive talent roster for season 14 of Selling Houses Australia, as well as writing a weekly column across major Sunday newspapers and appearing in other News Corp publications.

Lifestyle general manager, Wendy Moore said: "We are obviously really sad to say goodbye to Charlie, but he will always remain a part of the LifeStyle family, and we wish him nothing but happiness in his new venture."

Foxtel's executive director of television, Brian Walsh also wished Albone well, adding: "Television shows evolve or they end, so we will take this opportunity to revisit the Selling

Houses format and reshape it for the new decade.

"There are literally hundreds of thousands of gardening enthusiasts throughout Australia, so we're now on the lookout to find who will join the team on the show. It's a great opportunity to create a new star of the small screen," he said.

