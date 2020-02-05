LOOK WHO’S HIRING: 10 jobs in Lockyer, Somerset

These 10 jobs were recently advertised in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

These 10 jobs were recently advertised in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

LOOKING for a change of scenery, or new job? Here’s a few to check out.

Truck driver

JJ’s Waste & Recycling is on the hunt for a new driver for their Gatton-based operations.

The successful applicant will be expected to work full days with early starts up to five days per week, servicing the whole Lockyer Valley region.

Training, PPE, and uniforms will be provided.

Apply for this position through Seek by clicking here.

Clinical manager

Blue Care is calling for a Registered Nursing Clinician to join their Toogoolawah team.

Applicants will need to have AHPRA registration, and at least five years’ experience within clinical nursing or clinical management at an aged care facility.

To apply, follow this link.

A similar position is also available at Lowood, which you can apply for here.

Veterinary clinician

Gatton University of Queensland is inviting a trained clinician to join the Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care team at the vet hospital.

Those who apply need to have a degree in veterinary science or veterinary medicine registrable, and relevant experience.

If you’re an animal lover who’s eager to help save little lives, then apply here.

Support worker

Join the team at Gatton’s foremost disability service provider, Anuha.

The organisation is calling for support workers to help assist people with disabilities in continuing to live independently at home and carry out their daily goals.

Apply through Seek on this page.

Teacher

Goodstart Early Learning is looking for a passionate early childhood teacher to join the team at their Fernvale centre.

Applicants must hold or be studying towards a relevant degree in education/early childhood, and need to possess a first aid qualification and current Blue Card.

If you’re eager to enrich young lives and help raise the next generation, click here.

Production supervisor

Kilcoy Global Foods are seeking a new supervisor to join their team, overseeing the boning room or slaughter floor.

The ideal candidate will need to have relevant experience in similar roles, and a strong knowledge of leadership and safety procedures.

Click here to apply for this position.

Early childhood teacher

Lockyer Valley Early Education Centre are seeking a second early childhood teacher to start at their childcare centre.

Applicants must hold or be studying towards a relevant degree in education/early childhood, and need to possess a first aid qualification and current Blue Card.

To apply, submit your resume to vacancies@qccs.com.au.

Property manager

Lockyer Valley Real Estate is looking for an experienced property manager to join their growing team.

Applicants are required to have at least two years’ experience, and live within 30–40 minutes of the Plainland office.

The successful applicant will be required to start immediately, so if you’re interested, apply through Seek.

Casual domestic cleaner

For those on the hunt for a more casual position, Avagoodweekend Acreage in Regency Downs is looking for a casual cleaner.

Applicants will need to demonstrate at least two years’ experience working as a domestic cleaner to be eligible for the position.

To apply, click here.

Crew leader

Koala Farms is on the hunt for a new planting team crew leader to oversee day-to-day planting operations.

Applicants will need proven knowledge in team management, strong people skills, experience in operating machinery, and the willingness to work flexible hours.

Those interested are invited to apply here.