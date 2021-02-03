Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man who has called more grand finals and Origin matches on TV than any other commentator is ‘going around again’.
The man who has called more grand finals and Origin matches on TV than any other commentator is ‘going around again’.
Rugby League

Look who’s back! Voice of rugby league returns

by Phil Rothfield
3rd Feb 2021 6:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The voice of rugby league will be back on Channel Nine this year.

Veteran commentator Ray Warren told network executives on Wednesday of his plans to continue.

Warren, who turns 78 this year, has spent the off-season weighing up his options as he nears the end of a distinguished commentary career.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"I'll go around again," he told Nine bosses at a meeting on Wednesday.

Over five decades, Warren has called more grand finals and State of Origin matches on TV than any other commentator in the history of the game. He has called 93 Origin games.

He seriously considered retirement in the off-season, telling News Corp: "I'm scared of going one season or even one week too long."

Encouragement from his family and Nine colleagues, including Phil Gould and Paul Vautin, convinced him to continue.

Warren was inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame in 2019 alongside legendary Daily Telegraph chief rugby league writer Peter Frilingos.

Originally published as Look who's back! Voice of rugby league returns

channel 9 nrl 2021 ray warren

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retail worker uses lost card, blames victim for loss

        Premium Content Retail worker uses lost card, blames victim for loss

        Crime A retail worker who used a stolen Eftpos card to make purchases said it was the victim’s fault in the first place for losing her wallet.

        Council to upgrade Gatton Cemetery facilities

        Premium Content Council to upgrade Gatton Cemetery facilities

        News The Lockyer Valley Regional Council will begin work on upgrades at the local...

        Teen’s text threats to protect mum lands court date, fine

        Premium Content Teen’s text threats to protect mum lands court date, fine

        Crime A teenager has tried to protect his mum, but in the process, landed himself a court...

        Revealed: Why Qld is the stolen vehicle capital of Australia

        Premium Content Revealed: Why Qld is the stolen vehicle capital of Australia

        Crime Children responsible for half of all Queensland car robberies