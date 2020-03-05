Menu
Woolworths Plainland toilet paper shelves are empty.
Loo paper shortages as Lockyer cracks under virus panic

Ali Kuchel
5th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
TOILET paper shortages have hit the Lockyer Valley, with major retailers Coles and Spano's IGA running low on supplies.

IGA store manager Jason Rayner noticed an influx of people buying more loo paper than normal on Monday.

"They were buying two to three bulk packets of toilet paper at a time," Mr Rayner said.

He said as Coles Gatton was also facing a toilet paper shortage, the independent grocer had started to feel the strain as a result.

"It's a bit crazy," Mr Rayner said.

"At this stage our warehouse is limiting what they can send to us, so we might be on a limited supply until the panic ceases."

He said customers had also started purchasing long-life items, such as baked beans and spaghetti.

The toilet paper shortage follows on from the face-mask pandemic, where a Gatton pharmacy was charged $500 for a box of 20 masks.

Key foods to have stocked in your pantry include pasta, rice and noodles, along with spreads such as jam and peanut butter.

