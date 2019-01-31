Long-time volunteer claims top accolade

AMAZING EFFORT: Citizen of the Year Graham Evans and his family celebrate Mr Evans winning Citizen of the Year after almost 50 years of volunteering.

AMAZING EFFORT: Citizen of the Year Graham Evans and his family celebrate Mr Evans winning Citizen of the Year after almost 50 years of volunteering. Meg Bolton

HALF a century of volunteering has generated many fond memories for Toogoolawah retiree Graham Evans, and on Saturday he added another to the list.

Mr Evans was named Somerset Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day Awards presentation and citizenship ceremony at the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk.

He said volunteering was not only enjoyable, it was a vital role to ensure events continued to be held.

"Volunteering is definitely important because most of the projects, even the big ones, can't exist without volunteers,” Mr Evans said.

"I like meeting people and I've always had an inclination to volunteer, so it's just something that's progressed over the years.”

Mr Evans was recognised for having an outstanding commitment to the Somerset community by volunteering since 1970.

Described as a tireless worker, Mr Evans has volunteered with various community groups and at events including the Toogoolawah Show Society, the former Toogoolawah Lions Club for four decades, Moore Rodeo, primary schools, Meals on Wheels and more.

He was described by his award nominees as "a compassionate local” who is "proud of the community in which he lives”.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann congratulated MrEvans on his dedication to helping others.

"He is a well-respected resident who has contributed greatly to the fabric of our community and for that we are very appreciative,” Cr Lehmann said.

Somerset's top citizen was honoured by the council for being a positive role model for residents throughout the region.

Mr Evans said he would continue volunteering into the future but would reduce the amount of time as he grew older.